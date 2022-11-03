The Chick-Fil-A Franchise That's Pioneering A Three-Day Workweek

While Chick-fil-A's Justin Lindsey may be thinking of the welfare of his employees, supporters of the four-day workweek in Europe also suggest that a happy worker is a more productive worker, per Euro News. Countries such as the United Kingdom, Belgium, and Iceland have all had successful outcomes from trials of the program. In Iceland, over a period of four years, employers cut the regular 40-hour workweek to only 35-36 hours over four days without any pay decrease. The outcome showed that "worker stress and burnout lessened and there was an improvement in life-work balance."

Sweden also trialed the program with varied results where it worked in some industries but not others. Other countries such as Japan, where it's not unheard of for people to die from overwork (via Wired), are also thinking of trialing the system. Ultimately, although the system probably sounds much better to anyone eager for a break from the grind of the 40-hour work week, it probably isn't going to work for each and every person in any given industry. In fact, even one of its biggest proponents admits as much.

"The reality is this schedule doesn't work for everyone. Not everyone wants to work longer days," Lindsey told Today. "But for the ones that it does, it's cool to see the positive impact it's had on their lives." Given the fact that some restaurants may still struggle to find new employees in 2022 (per Restaurant), perhaps Lindsey's model could be in the cards for other hospitality organizations.