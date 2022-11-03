Aldi's Wine Advent Calendars Aren't Selling Out And Reddit Is Slamming Them

Wine advent calendars? Sounds like grown-up holiday dreams do come true after all. Called the Holiday Magic Wine Advent Calendar, this little calendar from Aldi could be making visions of pinot noir come true for grown-ups this holiday season (per Aldi). However, some fans say otherwise (via Reddit).

With Aldi producing so many advent calendars, it's not enormously surprising that quality may slip here and there. According to Taste of Home, Aldi produced 23 advent calendars in 2021, ranging from their well-known beer and wine advent calendars to hot sauce, traditional children's chocolate, cheese, holiday gnomes, and even scented candles that burn down as you get closer to the big day. This year, they are up to a mind-boggling 25 advent calendars, with additions including two crafting calendars, a ladies' sock calendar, and a plethora of children's toy options (via Aldi).

Of course, Aldi isn't the only one making a wine advent calendar, either. You can pick one up at Target, Star Market, or choose from several options at multiple price points at Total Wine & More. However, Aldi's advent calendar is the only one that seems to be causing a ruckus in the online community. Here's what fans have to say about the Aldi version.