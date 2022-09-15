Alix Traeger Reveals The Most Bizarre Video She Made For Buzzfeed Tasty - Exclusive
Food videos are all the rage now — TikTok being a prime example of content creation taking off. Although recipes on social media seem endless these days, one can argue that the original viral videos came from none other than BuzzFeed Tasty. The brand took the internet by storm at one point, as the creative recipes still circulate the internet to this day. BuzzFeed Tasty is known to think of out-of-the-box and even controversial recipes such as the cheeseburger onion rings or churro ice cream bowls.
Let's be real: You've probably saved a recipe or two in your Facebook archives, courtesy of content creator Alix Traeger. Yes, there are people behind BuzzFeed Tasty's most entertaining videos! In an exclusive interview with Mashed, Traeger revealed what working as a Tasty producer was really like. The social media personality even named the most out-of-pocket video she's ever made for the company, which we are all dying to know. Traeger started a TikTok series that reviews her most bizarre recipes, as there is one that is particularly creative.
The banana corn dog recipe went viral
In Alix Traeger's TikTok series, she gave insight into her banana corn dog recipe. Traeger explained that although the recipe did not do well on Tasty itself, her behind-the-scenes rating went viral on the internet with approximately 14.3 million views and 2.8 million likes. She explained, "That video, the banana corn dog, is so weird and silly, but it was essentially a corn dog made sweet. I made banana bread." She continued, "I dipped a banana into banana bread batter, and then essentially fried it to make it look like a corn dog."
In the recap video, Traeger mentioned that Tasty had changed her original name idea from "banana corn dog" to "banana bread on a stick." It seems as though TikTok fans liked "banana corn dog" better, as their comments persuaded BuzzFeed Tasty to officially rename the recipe. Traeger said, "It set off this whole movement and Tasty was so confused. They didn't know what was happening at first." That's when Tasty figured out what was going on and reached out to the food influencer about the name change. This proves that you can do anything you set your mind to, even convincing BuzzFeed Tasty to alter one of its OG recipes. Honestly, the "banana corn dog" sounds like the perfect game time appetizer.
