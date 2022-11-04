Cameron Diaz's Wine Company Just Launched A Holiday Collection

Cameron Diaz's wine company Avaline just released a new wine set perfect for cozying up to a movie. According to a press release, the Avaline Holiday Collection, featuring six limited-edition wines, was made available for purchase earlier this week. To help this set stand out from the rest, it includes wines from around the world.

With a wide set of flavors, the pack is sure to have something for every wine lover. To ensure consumers know what to expect, Avaline's website breaks down the flavor profiles of each offering. First, there's a "medium-to-full bodied" Merlot with elements of cherry and black tea. The Syrah is more "full-bodied" with hints of toasted clove, raspberry, and lavender. The "medium-bodied" Bobal gets its tart taste from a red berry base with juniper and florals. Penedés Tinto is a mix of roasted strawberry, black cherry, and "fresh cut cedar," while the company's Sauvignon Blanc is a dry wine with melon, lime zest, and honeysuckle. The final variation is a Viognier, which has notes of white rose, citrus blossom, and "tangy lemon" for a "rich" taste.

The collection, which costs $175, can be found exclusively on Avaline's website. There's no information about how these wines precisely pair with "The Holiday" and there are no reviews up yet, so it looks like you'll have to figure that out for yourself. Dlisted reported in 2020 that Diaz's wine had gotten middling reviews from experts and may not be as "clean" as it promises, but a Popsugar writer reviewed three bottles earlier this year and enjoyed them all.