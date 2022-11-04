Little Debbie's Christmas Tree Cakes Ice Cream Just Returned To Walmart

Throughout the year, millions of dessert-lovers of all ages enjoy the many products offered by the brand Little Debbie. Oatmeal Cream Pies, Honey Buns, Swiss Ross, Zebra Cakes ... the option can seem nearly endless. In late fall, fans also enjoy the seasonal Christmas tree-shaped cakes adorned with green sprinkles, which never seem to be on the shelves for long enough.

But this year, Little Debbie and Walmart have teamed up to one-up those Christmas Tree Cakes by offering the ice cream version for a second year. According to The Sacramento Bee, the pint-sized ice cream is now available on shelves at select Walmart locations and at Walmart.com for about $2.50 each.

This festive frozen treat features vanilla-flavored Hudsonville Ice Cream mixed with chunks of Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes, including the signature red frosting and green sprinkles, according to 99.5 WKDQ. Hopefully this year, you won't have to worry about your local store selling out; The Sacramento Bee says Little Debbie has produced twice as much of the popular ice cream than it did in 2021.