Crumbs Bakeshop Gourmet Cupcakes Set For Supermarket Revival

On a seemingly normal Monday in 2014, Crumbs Bakeshop, known for its gourmet cupcakes, suddenly announced that each of its near-50 locations would be shuttering their doors at the end of the business day, per Time. The employees weren't notified any earlier than the rest of the world, leaving many in despair. "I come into work today, I'm happy, I'm skipping to work, and suddenly I don't have a job," said Kareem Wegman, then a manager of a Brooklyn Crumbs store.

The year before Crumbs' closing, its reported sales were $47.2 million — so suffice to say, nobody really saw it coming. However, the company also racked up a reported debt of $50 million, causing it to eventually file for bankruptcy, reported Bloomberg.

And now, in another surprising piece of news almost a decade later, Crumbs Bakeshop will be making a return, according to a press release sent to Mashed. This time, the bakery's products will be sold in a different medium. Instead of brick-and-mortar locations, the beloved cupcakes will be appearing on grocery store shelves.