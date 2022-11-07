Tway Nguyễn Hinted At A Huge Recipe For Tasty's Making It Big - Exclusive

What's better than a gigantic version of your most crave-worthy meals? Tasty's "Making it Big" host, Tway Nguyen, is taking that idea in stride as she showcases Vietnamese foods. She revealed the next video that viewers can be excited for, and no, it's not a 12-pound soup dumpling (been there, done that!). Nguyen disclosed, "One thing that people could look forward to is a giant egg roll that I make." The "Chopped" contestant continued, "That was a difficult one because there's a lot of precautions to take when you fry a big egg roll."

Nguyen opened up about her difficulties with the giant egg roll as she mentioned she fears the amount of oil that was necessary for the food. She explained, "[There were] a lot of precautions needed for that one, but it's a really fun and exciting one." Nguyen added that scaling normal-sized foods to be much bigger counterparts is the most challenging aspect of the series. As the giant egg roll required frying, the cook mentioned that there is a lot of testing required "because one, it might be too hot, so the big item would be burnt, or there would be a situation where the oil is too low and it doesn't get cooked all the way through."

With so many possible complications, no wonder the audience is always on their toes!

