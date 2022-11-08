McDonald's Is Charging For Dipping Sauces In The UK - Is The US Next?

McDonald's is known for a lot of things, but giving drive-thru customers ketchup packets with every order of fries isn't one of them. Some employees won't even ask if you want ketchup. Others will, but might not put them in the bag. To make matters worse, a McDonald's in the United Kingdom now charges for its condiments, according to one TikToker's video.

The OP filmed an employee posting a sticker on a McDonald's self-service machine indicating that dipping sauces would cost 10p (or more), which equates to about 12 U.S. cents. Sure, you can find that kind of money on the ground while waiting in line at the drive-thru, but when viewers saw the video, many were outraged by the new condiment charge. And with the rising costs of, well, everything, who could blame them?

Yet, others commented on the TikTok post that the McDonald's locations where they live have been charging for sauces for years. Now, Americans are wondering if their local Mickey Ds will be next to start charging for dipping sauces.