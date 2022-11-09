Ashley Eckstein Told Mashed All About Her Dave Filoni In-N-Out Adventures - Exclusive

Dave Filoni stays busy these days, especially seeing how he's working on so many different "Star Wars" projects, including "The Mandalorian," "Star Wars: The Bad Batch," and, of course, "Ahsoka," a live-action series centered on the character Ashley Eckstein helped originate. When asked what it's like working with Filoni these days, Eckstein said he doesn't have time for the little things, such as going to In-N-Out together.

As she stated, "Those are some of my fond memories in the beginning days, where it was just 'Clone Wars.' We were the only thing that Lucasfilm was making, and we had so much time to work on the episodes and get together and talk about it. Our special tradition was we'd always go to In-N-Out Burger after a record session."

In-N-Out is more than just a restaurant; it's an institution. So naturally, we had to follow up with her to see what she usually gets at the hallowed halls of In-N-Out, to which she said, "Definitely Animal Style cheeseburger, extra sauce. Occasionally, I'll get Animal Style fries too, but I'm a purist. I love the regular french fries. If I'm really hungry, I'll do a Double-Double Animal style with extra sauce."

Eckstein's clearly been around the In-N-Out block at least a few times and knows precisely what to get. We just hope there's some kind of In-N-Out equivalent on Coruscant or something so that our favorite Jedi can enjoy a tasty burger from time to time, too.

"Tales of the Jedi" is now available on Disney+.