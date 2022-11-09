Ashley Eckstein Told Mashed All About Her Dave Filoni In-N-Out Adventures - Exclusive
Join us as we journey to a galaxy far, far away. While names like Luke Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi are household fixtures, die-hard "Star Wars" fans will tell you that, arguably, the Jedi who embodies the ancient order's teachings the most is Ahsoka Tano.
First introduced in the 2008 movie, "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," and soon appearing in the TV series of the same name, Ahsoka was Anakin Skywalker's Padawan (or protege). That's right; she learned the ways of the Force from Darth Vader himself, and even though the two went on completely different paths, Ahsoka wouldn't be the hero she is today without Anakin's words of wisdom.
Throughout Ahsoka's animated appearance, up to and including "Tales of the Jedi," which just premiered on Disney+, she's been voiced by the one and only Ashley Eckstein. In an exclusive interview, Eckstein talked about all things "Star Wars," which included a tasty little tidbit about her post-recording ritual to meet up with "Clone Wars" supervising director Dave Filoni and enjoy some In-N-Out.
Ashley Eckstein also shared her go-to In-N-Out order
Dave Filoni stays busy these days, especially seeing how he's working on so many different "Star Wars" projects, including "The Mandalorian," "Star Wars: The Bad Batch," and, of course, "Ahsoka," a live-action series centered on the character Ashley Eckstein helped originate. When asked what it's like working with Filoni these days, Eckstein said he doesn't have time for the little things, such as going to In-N-Out together.
As she stated, "Those are some of my fond memories in the beginning days, where it was just 'Clone Wars.' We were the only thing that Lucasfilm was making, and we had so much time to work on the episodes and get together and talk about it. Our special tradition was we'd always go to In-N-Out Burger after a record session."
In-N-Out is more than just a restaurant; it's an institution. So naturally, we had to follow up with her to see what she usually gets at the hallowed halls of In-N-Out, to which she said, "Definitely Animal Style cheeseburger, extra sauce. Occasionally, I'll get Animal Style fries too, but I'm a purist. I love the regular french fries. If I'm really hungry, I'll do a Double-Double Animal style with extra sauce."
Eckstein's clearly been around the In-N-Out block at least a few times and knows precisely what to get. We just hope there's some kind of In-N-Out equivalent on Coruscant or something so that our favorite Jedi can enjoy a tasty burger from time to time, too.
"Tales of the Jedi" is now available on Disney+.