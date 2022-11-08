Cinnabon's Cream Cheese Frosting Is Back For The Holidays

If there's one thing that's true for a lot of people during the holidays, it's that healthy breakfasts go out the window as soon as we hit November. Things like smoothies and egg white omelettes are replaced by fun treats like pumpkin bread and cinnamon rolls. But there's a dilemma. There are a lot of mistakes everyone makes when making cinnamon rolls from scratch, and it takes a lot of time to do properly. Thankfully, there are many refrigerated canned cinnamon roll options at the store these days, and you can sometimes even find cinnamon rolls in the freezer aisle. When even that seems like too much trouble, you can always pick some up at Cinnabon. But there's actually another option.

You can try the semi-homemade method: baking cinnamon rolls at home, but outsource the frosting to save time and dishes. And though you could just use any standard cake frosting to top your cinnamon rolls, you might want to go with frosting from the experts at Cinnabon themselves. The chain just announced that it's bringing back its Frosting Pints for the holidays, and this year, they come in more than one flavor.