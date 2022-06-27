Cinnabon's New Treat Features An Unexpected Cinnamon Replacement

If you've ever followed your nose in a Toucan Sam fashion to the nearest Cinnabon, you know how powerful the lure of a sweet treat can be. And Cinnabon has been tantalizing olfactory bulbs since 1985, when the first location opened in Seattle at the SeaTac Mall. Their website boasts that the company that was founded by a father and son team now has spots in over 50 countries around the globe. That's a whole lot of people enjoying cinnamon rolls.

America definitely has a love affair with this dessert that you can eat for breakfast. In fact, when Americans were asked, "Which types of breakfast pastries do you eat most often?" the answer was resoundingly the cinnamon roll. In 2020, alone, 67.46 million of your fellow citizens opted to devour one (per Statista). In 2016, the U.S. was the third-largest cinnamon consumer in the world, using roughly 26,000 tons, beaten only by Indonesia and China (via FoodDive) and Statista reports that 6.08 million U.S. citizens ate at least 10 helpings of Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal in 2020.

While Cinnabon remains the go-to place for all things cinnamon, the chain has now introduced a whole new flavor profile to their menu that's bound to get fans excited.