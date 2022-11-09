Subway Is Tripling Down On '100%' Real Tuna Claims

Subway keeps running into legal troubles and customer pushback, and the fast food chain is busy defending its brand and ingredients. The company still has the tuna drama hanging over its head, but it's not the first time Subway has been taken to court over its advertising claims.

In 2020, Subway bread was ruled as "not bread" by the Irish Supreme Court. Ireland has rules for what constitutes bread — which is tax exempt — and Subway bread doesn't qualify for the exemption because of the amount of sugar present (via NPR). According to Ireland's Value-Added Tax Act of 1972, "tax-exempt bread can't have sugar, fat, and bread improver exceed 2% of the weight of flour." Subway's bread has five times the sugar content than what the law sees as constituting bread.

And remember the super catchy $5 Footlong jingle? It turns out that was misleading. In 2013, a court found that Subway's advertised Footlong subs were not, in fact, a foot long, but sometimes as much as an inch too short (via Reuters). The suit was filed after a viral social media post showed a Subway Footlong next to a ruler, coming in at 11 inches. The lawsuit sought damages and wanted Subway to change its practices to either ensure it was serving a full Footlong or stop advertising them. In the end, Subway did start measuring its sandwiches, but the suit itself was dismissed. These days, while people may have given up the Footlong fight, but they're definitely not forgetting about Subway's ever-controversial tuna.