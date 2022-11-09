Gordon Ramsay Says His 6th Restaurant Opening Needs To Be 'So Right'

Gordon Ramsay's already famously high expectations are being leveled up once again with the impending soft opening of his newest Las Vegas eatery, Ramsay's Kitchen. In a recent interview with Eater Las Vegas, the celebrity chef stated, "We got to get it so right," saying there's a lot of pressure when debuting a restaurant in a star-studded city. His standards are sky-high, so much so that even something as small as a wobbly table would feel equivalent to Ramsay as "having his own nightmare."

Not many people are likely that surprised by this news, as Ramsay is famous for his intense and perfectionist persona. This is a guy who makes his living off of shows with scary titles like "Hell's Kitchen" and "Kitchen Nightmares." Genteel host of the whimsical "Great British Baking Show" he is not. In fact, Ramsay has had more than a few foul-mouthed rants over the years, often inflicted on incompetent junior chefs. One of them even tried to slap him!

Clearly, it's safe to say that Ramsay's latest restaurant opening will be anything but vanilla. Here's everything we know about the newest hotspot and how to book a table.