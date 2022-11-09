Trader Joe's New Olive Salad Is Too Oily For Instagram

In a recent Instagram post, user @traderjoeslist took to the platform to share the debut of the new cracked olive salad. "I want to make a delicious sandwich and add this to the mix! The look of it reminds of Giardiniera, which I love," @traderjoeslist wrote in the caption. The salad comprises mixed pickled vegetables, green and black olives, and capers in seasoned oil.

Many customers took to the comments section to critique the product, with most complaints revolving around the featured oils. One user wrote, "Didn't love this. Too much non-tasty oil," while another commented, "I love Trader Joe's and I love olive salad but sure wish it was made with pure olive oil as opposed to other, refined oils listed." One user went so far as to say, "I have stopped buying most of their products because of the oils." Yikes! While premier oil may not have been used in this olive salad, there are still some top-notch Trader Joe's olive oils you can buy.

If you are hunting for a well-received olive product at TJ's, this Trader Joe's item will majorly upgrade your charcuterie boards. User @traderjoeslist posted about the chain's Garlic & Jalapeno Stuffed Olives on their Instagram, and followers expressed their mutual approval in the comments section, with one user claiming they had practically finished a whole jar in two days. Sounds promising!