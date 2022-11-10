GBBO's Semi-Finals Elimination Is Giving Fans Flashbacks

Well, "The Great British Bake Off" fans, here we are again. We've arrived at the semi-finals, and with four bakers left, the tent is thinning out and the pressure is mounting. The challenges set by the judges for the Patisserie Week episode were a charlotte signature bake, a vertical tart technical round, and a towering Swedish krokan showstopper challenge. But — and this seems to be a common theme lately — the event led to frustration, disappointment, and for some, anger. "What an infuriating episode. Again! ... It hardly felt like a Patisserie Week. I mean, where was the Patisserie?" journalist and television critic Scott Bryan asked when live blogging the episode for The Guardian.

Abdul, Season 13's underdog and the only semi-finalist not to win Star Baker, had a marvelous week. His showstopper krokan was praised for being flavorful and detailed, and the contestant scored second place in the technical challenge. Even better, his signature bake was judged as the best-tasting of the four. Sandro, meanwhile, arrived last in the technical round after his vertical tart was deemed "a mess" by the judges, and Janusz followed in third. During the signature bake, judge Paul Hollywood said Janusz's mini charlottes didn't look neat, his chocolate was too loose, and the jaconde sponge was too tough. By the time the episode was nearing an end, the tension in the tent was palpable.