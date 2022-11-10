What JoJo Siwa Eats In A Day To Keep Up Her Super High Energy

There's no one quite like JoJo Siwa. Having made her reality TV debut at a young age on "Dance Moms," the now 19-year-old international star has made her name and face known around the globe through a plethora of ventures. From securing a deal with Nickelodeon, an accessory line at Claire's, professionally recording three albums, going on tour at 16 years old, and making appearances on Dancing With The Stars, The Masked Singer, So You Think You Can Dance, and more, JoJo Siwa is one of the most poised, energetic, and globally-known teen icons in the world (via Seventeen).

With all of her professional endeavors, Siwa is no stranger to food either. Last year, she launched her own "Sweet Celebrations" sugar cookie-flavored ice cream, which landed on shelves in Walmarts across the country for a mere $3.50 each, per Instagram. Her own YouTube channel – which boasts over 12 million subscribers – shows various day-in-the-life videos of the pop star, including cooking videos, food challenges, and more. With all of what Siwa does and accomplishes in a day, the girl has to eat. So what exactly does Siwa eat in a day to keep her out and about?