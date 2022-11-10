How A Psychic Inspired Andy Murray To Write His New Cookbook - Exclusive

If it were up to chef Andy Murray alone, his family cookbook may have never come to be. "I hadn't really thought about writing a book," Murray admitted to Mashed. But thankfully, the right people put the idea in his mind, and it stuck. There may or may not have also been some supernatural intervention along the way as well.

Murray said the idea for the book was first floated a few years ago by a family friend who caught his attention. "I was cooking Thanksgiving dinner at my brother's house in Charleston ... and this really attractive woman came in and was watching me cook in the kitchen." Who was this mystery woman? It was none other than "Karen Duffy, who was the VJ on MTV a while back," says Murray.

As he tells it, Duffy was so impressed with the holiday meal he prepared, she told him he should write a cookbook. Murray put it off, saying "It's too crazy now. Let's talk after the new year." Well, that new year happened to be 2020, and it doesn't take a psychic to guess the rest. "Right after that, the pandemic happened, and this got put off," Murray said.

However, clearly, some force in the universe knew that the Murray family recipes needed to be shared with the public. Murray told Mashed that one of his friends "for a Christmas present, [gifted] me a psychic reading." He said he went to visit the mystic, and "the woman told me I was going to write a cookbook." Murray clearly saw that as a sign that he should pursue the project after all. So he said he "called Karen Duffy back. I said, 'Do you think that agent still might be interested?' She said, 'Yeah.' I started working on it then."

Click here to learn more and purchase a copy of Andy Murray's new family cookbook, "Eat, Drink and Be Murray: A Feast of Family Fun and Favorites."