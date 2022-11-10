Inside The Big Brunch: Dan Levy's New Competitive Cooking Series

Dan Levy's track record speaks of success, and his ability in screenplay and production leaves no doubt of his savoir-faire — the manifestation of which has crossed the borders of his native Canada and captured the rapt attention of viewers stateside.

Well known for "Schitt's Creek" — which he co-produced and acted in with his father, Eugene — Levy is bringing his new show "The Big Brunch" to HBO, per Elite Daily. "Schitt's Creek" received a slew of nominations, including Best Ensemble in a Comedy Series and Best Comedy Series, among others. Levy was also nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for the same show, per the Internet Movie Database.

While it was "Schitt's Creek" that made him famous in the United States, his Canadian Curriculum Vitae includes a role as a host on "The Great Canadian Baking Show," a stint on MTV as a video jockey (VJ), and numerous films, per Elite Daily. His new show, though expected to be unique, is not foreign territory for the seasoned Canadian TV personality.