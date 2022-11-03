Dan Levy's Dreamy Cosmopolitan Is His Go-To Party Cocktail

The holidays are quickly approaching and many people are already getting a jump start planning their holiday meal menus. No holiday menu is complete without a signature cocktail or mixed drink. Dan Levy, the actor best known for his role as the quirky and loveable David Rose on Schitt's Creek, loves hosting a party or two. According to a TODAY interview, Levy called his entertaining style "lazy," noting that he prefers to order takeout instead of cook. To make his guests feel comfortable, Levy always serves up a homemade cocktail.

Hosting parties for Levy is not just a once-a-year occasion. Levy hosts summer parties and serves his favorite summertime cocktail, a spicy margarita. He doesn't want anything too sweet, especially when people may be sweating from the hot weather, so something with a bit of kick works perfectly. For times when he hosts a large number of people, he relies on batch cocktails so that everyone can serve themselves at once.

During the fall and winter seasons, Levy prefers a sweeter cocktail that is also light and refreshing.