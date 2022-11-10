Mountain Dew's New Fruit Quake Flavor Is Causing A Rift Among Fans

But just like baked fruitcake, it seems as if everyone is divided about Mountain Dew fruit quake. One Facebook user in a Mountain Dew fan group on the platform, Austin Kovacs, enjoys the newly released soda. "I got the fruit quake and I just opened one, ice cold. It's insanely good. To me it taste[s] like fruit punch or ginger ale with cranberry ... If you don't like it well that's probably because you don't like fruit punch or ginger ale in general. I'm going to stock up on this one," Kovacs wrote.

Over on a Reddit forum, u/Chugging_Estus agreed. "I love it ... it's quickly becoming one of my all time favorites. The spice is subtle enough to not overpower the candied fruit/cherry-ish flavor," they commented.

However, u/reneecliche expressed a different view. "Oh my god I took one sip and gagged! It's revolting! It went straight down the drain ... and I had to have a different drink to take that taste away! And the smell, UGH. Man I love Mountain Dew generally but I feel like this was a huge miss," they wrote. But the controversy isn't without a little humor, as Reddit u/TheScidaddler wrote on the thread, "Put it in the oven for an accurate fruitcake taste."