Weird's Daniel Radcliffe Names His Favorite 'Weird Al' Yankovic Food Song Parody - Exclusive

With the namesake of the movie title serving as a producer and co-writer on "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story," Daniel Radcliffe took his responsibility of playing the pop parody pioneer very seriously. In fact, the actor went so far as to learn Yankovic's cover tunes on the accordion to help lend to the authenticity of his portrayal of Yankovic.

Radcliffe also had to study Yankovic's catalog of spoofs to prep for the film, which of course includes a smorgasbord of songs he turned into food parodies. On the menu of Yankovic's food songs, of course, are Joan Jett's "I Love Rock and Roll," which he turned into "I Love Rocky Road," Michael Jackson's "Beat It," which became "Eat It," and Cyndi Lauper's "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun," which he transformed into "Girls Just Wanna Have Lunch."

When it came to naming his favorite food song parody by Yankovic, Radcliffe boiled down his choices to a pair of tunes he recreated for the early part of "Weird."

"I'm going to have to say '[I Love] Rocky Road.' It's one of the two first ones from the film," Radcliffe said. "It's '[My] Bologna' or "[I Love] Rocky Road' because I loved playing those ones. Because I can play a lot of 'Rocky Road' on the accordion now, that's got to be my favorite."

Evan Rachel Wood, meanwhile, pointed to memories of her childhood for her favorite song parodies by Yankovic, and noted that she became a fan of his spoof of Madonna's "Like a Virgin" since it was a big part of "Weird."

"I loved 'Yoda' growing up a lot, and 'White & Nerdy' is also one of my favorites," Wood enthused. "But certainly, when we were shooting the 'Like a Surgeon' performance, I could not get it out of my head for a very long time, and I think everybody got that stuck in their head."

