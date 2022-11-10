The Pecan Pizza Pie Could Revolutionize A Staple Holiday Dessert

Who doesn't love pecan pie? Especially this time of year, it's hard to say no to the crisp crust and caramel-ey filling of the pecan-lined dessert. You're probably not thinking that the one ingredient swap you should make with pecan pie is swapping that crumbly crust out for pizza dough, or that delicious buttery filling for... pizza sauce? But that's the claim one pizza shop is making this Thanksgiving.

Tony Baloney's, in conjunction with the American Pecan Promotional Board, is on a mission to bring pecans from dessert to dinner. Tony Baloney's is a New Jersey small chain that gained national attention in the past for its wacky pizzas (per Delish). While they make the more traditional varieties as well, Tony Baloney's offers pizza with toppings like paneer and tikka masala, brisket and beet horseradish sauce, and chicken and waffles. But their true calling card, the pizza that gained them national attention, is the "Taco Taco Taco." Looking like a tray of tacos with a well of guac in the middle, this pizza lives up to its name with three overflowing tacos on every slice. And at an $80 price tag, it should.

With their inventive offerings, Tony Baloney's was the perfect partner to pull off the American Pecan Promotional Board's ambitious idea — pecan pie pizza.