Costco's Giant Pecan Pie Is Back For The Season

Just about two weeks before Thanksgiving, Costco is aiming to be your number one choice for the big family feast. No matter how juicy the turkey is and how many delicious sides are served, the meal wouldn't be complete without some sort of pie to accent it. So, why is pie the official dessert of the holiday rather than cookies or cakes? According to Martha Stewart, Thanksgiving was evolving into a food-centric celebration around the same time the British were immigrating to America. Because pie is a British staple, it didn't take long to integrate it into American culture.

There are a handful of pie flavors enjoyed on Thanksgiving, but one type, predictably, leads the pack. Per Instacart, searches for pumpkin pie skyrocket 316% as Thanksgiving approaches. The second most popular turkey day pie is apple, followed by pecan at number three. To round out the top five, the number four spot goes to cream pie with cherry pie stealing fifth place. If you're a part of the group that craves pecan pie, you might want to take a trip to Costco as soon as possible (per Instagram).