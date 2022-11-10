The Disturbing Reason Research Is Comparing Highly Processed Foods To Tobacco

Coca-Cola, Oreos, Lays, and Frosted Flakes make up some of the most popular highly processed foods that line grocery store aisles across the country and abroad. Though these nostalgic, quintessential American treats might be satisfyingly crispy, bubbly, and sweet, a new study likens them to drugs, like tobacco.

It's not news that highly processed "junk" foods aren't "good for you" and should be enjoyed in moderation because many contain hydrogenated oils, preservatives, artificial sugars and flavors, and more (via Healthline). The qualities of highly processed foods and the effects they have on the body were studied in humans and rats, and when compared to that of tobacco, some strong similarities were identified.

Authors of this new study, Ashley N. Gearhardt, psychologist and director of the University of Michigan's Food and Addiction Science and Treatment Lab, and Alexandra G. DiFeliceantonio, an appetitive neuroscientist at Virginia Tech, reveal that some of your favorite treats can be considered addictive. Tobacco-level addictive. By addictive, we aren't talking the commonly thrown around phrase, "these are so good, they're addicting!" The research conducted by the Society for the Study of Addiction outline not just "if" highly processed foods are addictive, but the "how" and "why," using criteria set by the 1988 US Surgeon General report on the health consequences of tobacco.