Giada De Laurentiis Just Launched A Northern Italian Box Of Surprises

Giada De Laurentiis is a busy woman. This celebrity chef and cooking show host was born in 1970 in Rome, Italy, and her love for Italy never wavered. You might know De Laurentiis from her shows "Everyday Italian" from 2003, "Giada Entertains" from 2016, and "Giada at Home," which has been on our TV screens since 2008.

The show is all about De Laurentiis' cooking tasty meals for her family and friends, and it's easy to see why it became such a hit. Interestingly enough, Giada De Laurentiis is the granddaughter of the famous producer Dino De Laurentiis, who had worked with cult director David Lynch on his movies "Dune" and "Blue Velvet," among many others (via IMDb). The Italian touch gave the director's movies a bit more magic, just like it gives his granddaughter the ability to create tasty dishes.

De Laurentiis' love for Italy continued in the show "Giada in Italy" and via her lifestyle and food site Giadzy, where De Laurentiis brings the aromas and flavors of Italian regional specialties and ingredients straight to our homes. Previous boxes on Giadzy included items such as Calabrian chili paste, Datterini tomatoes, fregola pasta, wildflower honey, and amaretti cookies, and now, there's a new mystery box that you can get delivered to your doorstep.