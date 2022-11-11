Giada De Laurentiis Just Launched A Northern Italian Box Of Surprises
Giada De Laurentiis is a busy woman. This celebrity chef and cooking show host was born in 1970 in Rome, Italy, and her love for Italy never wavered. You might know De Laurentiis from her shows "Everyday Italian" from 2003, "Giada Entertains" from 2016, and "Giada at Home," which has been on our TV screens since 2008.
The show is all about De Laurentiis' cooking tasty meals for her family and friends, and it's easy to see why it became such a hit. Interestingly enough, Giada De Laurentiis is the granddaughter of the famous producer Dino De Laurentiis, who had worked with cult director David Lynch on his movies "Dune" and "Blue Velvet," among many others (via IMDb). The Italian touch gave the director's movies a bit more magic, just like it gives his granddaughter the ability to create tasty dishes.
De Laurentiis' love for Italy continued in the show "Giada in Italy" and via her lifestyle and food site Giadzy, where De Laurentiis brings the aromas and flavors of Italian regional specialties and ingredients straight to our homes. Previous boxes on Giadzy included items such as Calabrian chili paste, Datterini tomatoes, fregola pasta, wildflower honey, and amaretti cookies, and now, there's a new mystery box that you can get delivered to your doorstep.
Giada De Laurentiis' mystery boxes are filled with foods from northern Italy
On her most recent trip to northern Italy, Giada De Laurentiis visited the rice growers and learned even more interesting facts about the types of rice such as Arborio, Carnaroli, Roma, and the Artemide variety that's grown by her product partner, Riso Buono (per Giadzy). The new surprise box on Giadzy is called "Giada's Gems of the North." The northern region is best known for rice, truffles, and a variety of confections and sweets. De Laurentiis says that "there is no place in Italy that makes chocolate like they do in Piedmont," so those with a sweet tooth probably have something to look forward to once they order the mystery box.
Each mystery box contains six items, and we strongly suspect that besides chocolate, another item will be a bag of traditional Italian rice. De Laurentiis also shared the mystery box video on her Twitter with the caption, "It's a surprise. But one thing we know for sure: you'll love it." Each box costs $81, some Twitter users complained about the high price, while others complained that there's no shipping to Canada.
All that's left to do is to order these curated foods and hope that De Laurentiis picked the tastiest northern Italian products for us to enjoy.