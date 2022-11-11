Holiday Baking Championship Season 9: Episodes, Release Date And More – What We Know So Far

Temperatures are dropping, snow is thinking about falling, and gingerbread kits are appearing on store shelves. Sure, some of us will be stuck inside for the next few months, but there are plenty of things to do while getting cozy by the fire. Yes, we're talking about watching Season 9 of "Holiday Baking Championship" while wrapped in a giant blanket.

If you're unfamiliar with this particular Food Network offering, you've come to the right place. Each winter, 12 amateur bakers are tasked with various holiday-themed challenges, from updating classic recipes to decorating homemade gingerbread men. One by one, bakers are eliminated from the kitchen, until only one remains. This lucky person wins prize money, "a spot in Food Network Magazine," and, of course, ultimate bragging rights. Or something like that.

Anyway, now that we've got the basics down, let's get into the nitty-gritty details of Season 9 –- when the episodes will air, who will be competing, and what this holiday's baking challenges will include.