Costco Shoppers Find Its Drunken Noodles 'Bland'

If you're a regular at your local Thai food restaurant — or enjoy takeout on the odd Friday night — you've likely seen drunken noodles on the menu at some point. But as Gimme Some Oven points out, there's nothing "drunken" about them in terms of alcohol content. Impact Magazine writes that according to one theory, the spice level was considered high enough to make a person feel "dizzy" or "drunk." Also known as pad kee mao, it involves rice noodles tossed with vegetables and the protein of your choosing (like chicken or beef). The secret to the "drunken" sauce is Thai holy basil, which adds both heat and anise flavor to the noodles, the blogger at Tastes Better From Scratch explains.

While you can take the time to whip up a drunken noodle recipe at home or order some from a restaurant, Costco now has a third option for enjoying the Asian dish. Instagram fan account @costcobuys recently shared a photo of a new Costco find: Fortune Drunken Noodles with Chicken Stir Fry. In theory, it should be full of heat and flavor, but according to many shoppers, the pre-packaged meal misses the mark. Here's why.