The Meat Guy Fieri Recommends Ahead Of A Looming Turkey Shortage

Do you remember how Elmer Fudd was always wandering around toon town with a firearm, looking for that elusive "wascally wabbit?" Well, turkey suppliers might be feeling rather Fudd-like this holiday season as they search for supply; global inflation and an "acute" case of avian flu have made turkeys, Thanksgiving's star fowl, rather hard to come by this year (per CNBC). The numbers coming from the USD indicate a 73% increase in the price of turkey this year over last, largely due to the bird flu that farmers were seeing way back in July.

If turkeys are harder to come by this year (and the ones you might get your hands on are far more expensive), then what's a Thanksgiving lover to do? The bird has been a tradition at the table since President Abraham declared Thanksgiving a national holiday in 1863 (via Britannica). A turkey doesn't give milk or eggs, so it's a bird raised on farms today primarily for its meat, and one turkey can feed quite a crowd, making it the perfect choice for the family-and-friends-centric holiday.

If your turkey day proves to be turkey-less, allow Guy Fieri to help you out. While there may be some foods to which Fieri gives a hard pass, the "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" host has a pilgrim's hat full of alternative Thanksgiving centerpieces and knows that there are worse things than a Thanksgiving without turkey.