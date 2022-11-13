Guy Fieri's Worst Thanksgiving Memory Is Straight Out Of 'A Christmas Story'

Thanksgiving is a time to express gratitude for all that you have, but Guy Fieri doesn't need a special holiday for that. "I give thanks every day. I really do. I'm just surrounded by great people and great opportunities and that to me is ... every day is Thanksgiving," he told ABC News back in 2008.

But treating every day like Turkey Day doesn't mean the newly re-elected Mayor of Flavortown doesn't go all out for what is arguably the most important meal of the year. The Food Network star explained that when he was growing up, his father would put together a massive feast for Thanksgiving regardless of how many people were actually going to be sitting around the dinner table. It often included some non-traditional grub like leg of lamb and salmon. Now that Fieri has assumed the role of head chef for the holiday, he's continued to do the exact same thing. "Thanksgiving to me ... I cannot do it normal," he said, noting that dishes like ravioli, prime rib, and pastrami are often on the menu alongside the typical fixings of the meal.

Like his father, Fieri cooks for a crowd, with Eater reporting that he typically hosts as many as 60 people for the holiday. But while the chef is more than prepared to feed the masses, he can also recall at least one Thanksgiving when things didn't go quite as planned.