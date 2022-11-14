The New McDonald's Christmas Commercial Is An Emotional Sleigh Ride

Certain expectations come with the Christmas season. These can include time spent with family, presents, ornament-laden trees, and a hefty dose of holiday spirit. Another inevitable occurrence, of course, is that whenever you turn on the TV, you'll find a marathon of seasonal movies and shows. Throw into the mix a large variety of commercials with the obvious aim of tugging on your heartstrings, and you've just about summed up the season.

Some commercials are so emotional that they make you wonder if you're actually watching a short film instead of an ad — such as those by McDonald's, which is no stranger to TV spots that bring tears to the eyes of many. Last year, McDonalds' U.K. Christmas ad had the internet tearing up over a story called "Imaginary Iggy," featuring a little girl with an imaginary friend who helps her gain confidence. As the girl ages, she casts the fuzzy blue friend aside and starts to forget — until, as an adult, she's at a McDonald's during the holiday season and sees a kid with an imaginary friend, causing her to remember her own. When she finally reopens the door to her old friend with the audio overlay of Cyndi Lauper's "Time After Time," you may be reaching for the tissues.