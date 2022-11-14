José Andrés Is Calling Out A Huge Miscalculation In World Hunger Aid

In other words, Andrés doesn't believe in the Band-Aid effect of sending a country food and then disappearing until the next disaster strikes. Instead, he hopes World Central Kitchen will help countries in need establish long-term food security. He recently reminded his Twitter followers of this goal in response to a post by the Gates Foundation.

On Twitter, the Gates Foundation polled its audience with the question, "How much of the food eaten by people in Africa is produced in Africa?" The majority of the respondents guessed "roughly 20%," which is considerably lower than the correct answer: 80%. Though Africans produce the vast majority of what they eat, $35 billion worth of food is brought into the continent each year. Instead, according to the World Bank Group, "much of this imported food could be produced locally, creating much needed jobs and incomes for nations' youth and smallholder farmers."

The Gates Foundation's post included a call to action for readers to "invest in smallholder farmers to continue this productivity." Andrés agreed, retweeting the post and underscoring his organization's mission by saying, "We need to invest in systems and technology so the African people can not just feed themselves but also to create growth and wealth exporting foods."