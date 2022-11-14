The Best Way To Cook A Steak, According To Joel McHale - Exclusive

Joel McHale says that, easily, his best recipe is "my brown butter steak." In fact, in true McHale fashion, he exclaims that his steak recipe is so good, "You will scream, 'There is a God,' when you eat it." And the key to making a great steak according to McHale's method starts right off the bat with meat selection. McHale tells Mashed he goes for "a bone-in ribeye," and a big one at that. "It's pretty thick. It's an inch and a half to two inches thick, so it is a huge piece of meat."

Next, McHale says to add three sticks of butter to a super hot pan and "let it burn until it gets brown and there are those black spots of burnt butter." Before you put the meat on the heat, McHale says, "You take that steak, and you pack it with salt and pepper like it's a career." If you feel like you're adding too much, you're probably doing it right, according to McHale.

Then, adjust the temperature in your pan or skillet. "You're not going raging hot. It's not jumping out of the pan, but it's still pretty hot," says McHale.

Finally, place your salt and pepper-crusted steak into the brown butter, "and you do not move it for about four minutes," says McHale. To finish, "turn it over for another four minutes and then you finish it in the oven," and then, of course, always "let it rest for about 10 minutes."

