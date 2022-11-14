Gordon Ramsay Totally Approves Of One TikToker's Fish And Chips

Gordon Ramsay is a somewhat polarizing figure. He has legions of fans, including more than 34 million followers on TikTok. But there are also controversial things about Ramsay that can be hard to ignore, including a few "Kitchen Nightmares" scandals. One prominent food writer even called out Ramsay's allegedly "abusive" behavior towards his restaurant employees. Love him or hate him, idolize or fear him, one thing that pretty much everyone can agree on is that the chef is intimidating.

But even more terrifying than cooking for Ramsay in one of his restaurants, or even cooking for him on television, is putting yourself on Ramsay's radar in a social media video. Masochistic home cooks often share videos of themselves cooking their takes on classic recipes like beef Wellington or scrambled eggs and tag the chef, asking for his feedback. Seemingly unable to hide his disdain, the fiery Ramsay just has to call out kitchen fails when he sees them. But every now and then he responds to a diamond in the rough, a recipe he actually approves of. That is what happened when one account posted a TikTok video making what they called "Gordon Ramsay-style" fish and chips.