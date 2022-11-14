Reese's Puffs Enters The Metaverse With Its Exciting New Fashion Collab
The culmination of the food and technology industries has been seen in many instances — with high-end restaurants accepting crypto currency and popular chains adopting robots as servers. Now, leading food manufacturer, General Mills, is introducing its customers to the Metaverse with an upcoming product collab with fashion designer Yoon Anh, and her clothing brand, AMBUSH (per Instagram).
For those who aren't familiar with the term "Metaverse," it essentially refers to the activity in the online world that users can access by using tools, such as virtual reality. So, what does this have to do with cereal? Similar to how people use software and open-source frameworks to navigate the Metaverse, General Mills hopes to enhance its customers' experience when they enjoy a bowl of Reese's Puffs. Hence why Anh aided the cereal manufacturer in creating a futuristic, resourceful collection that will tremendously add to any normal breakfast routine. Not only that, but there will also be an in-person event in New York City, that will show customers how to yield these powerful new tools.
The brands will debut the Breakfastverse
Designer Yoon Anh and General Mills came together to create "The Chrome Puff," which is a bowl-shaped purse that was made to resemble a high-tech cereal bowl. For $149.99, customers will receive this innovative accessory, along with a matching foldable spoon. The bag will be available for sale on Reese's Puff's website starting November 17. Also coming to the website is a glitzy, chrome-inspired Reese's Puffs cereal box that matches the new bag. To avoid the wait, the item has already made its way into certain stores.
Along with this new clothing item and blinged-out box, AMBUSH and General Mills also launched the "Breakfastverse," which is their own take on the Metaverse. According to a press release, this item will be an online experience that fans will also be able to access on November 17. If participants are successfully able to find their way through this virtual world, they will be entered into a sweepstakes to potentially win a Chrome Puff or a collectable cereal box.
Lastly, AMBUSH also announced an event on its Instagram, which featured an animated image of the bowl rotating in between floating pieces of the popular cereal. The event, called "The Next Breakfast Dimension," will take place in New York City on November 16, and attendees will be able to see articles of the collection before anyone else. Reservations can be made here. The only question is how big of a Reese's Puffs fan are you?