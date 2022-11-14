​​Reese's Puffs Enters The Metaverse With Its Exciting New Fashion Collab

Designer Yoon Anh and General Mills came together to create "The Chrome Puff," which is a bowl-shaped purse that was made to resemble a high-tech cereal bowl. For $149.99, customers will receive this innovative accessory, along with a matching foldable spoon. The bag will be available for sale on Reese's Puff's website starting November 17. Also coming to the website is a glitzy, chrome-inspired Reese's Puffs cereal box that matches the new bag. To avoid the wait, the item has already made its way into certain stores.

Along with this new clothing item and blinged-out box, AMBUSH and General Mills also launched the "Breakfastverse," which is their own take on the Metaverse. According to a press release, this item will be an online experience that fans will also be able to access on November 17. If participants are successfully able to find their way through this virtual world, they will be entered into a sweepstakes to potentially win a Chrome Puff or a collectable cereal box.

Lastly, AMBUSH also announced an event on its Instagram, which featured an animated image of the bowl rotating in between floating pieces of the popular cereal. The event, called "The Next Breakfast Dimension," will take place in New York City on November 16, and attendees will be able to see articles of the collection before anyone else. Reservations can be made here. The only question is how big of a Reese's Puffs fan are you?