Amazon Prime Members Can Get Serious Discounts On Whole Foods Turkeys

The holiday season is upon us, yet so is inflation. This year's Thanksgiving festivities look set to be the most expensive ever. Essential household pantry items like eggs, butter, and flour have seen substantial price increases — the price of eggs is up 43%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (via CBS News). Food prices are still climbing but at a slower pace than a few months ago. Food prices increased by 0.6% from September to October, but for the year, the price of groceries increased by 12.4%. Even though the Federal Reserve is raising interest rates in an effort to limit inflation, CBS News Philadelphia says that won't necessarily stop food inflation.

To make sure you're getting the most bang for your buck for your Thanksgiving dinner, Butterball spokesperson Christa Leupen encourages people to plan ahead and order early to take advantage of deals and get the best prices, per Miami Herald. This is especially true when it comes to the centerpiece of your table: your roasted turkey.