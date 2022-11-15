Amazon Prime Members Can Get Serious Discounts On Whole Foods Turkeys
The holiday season is upon us, yet so is inflation. This year's Thanksgiving festivities look set to be the most expensive ever. Essential household pantry items like eggs, butter, and flour have seen substantial price increases — the price of eggs is up 43%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (via CBS News). Food prices are still climbing but at a slower pace than a few months ago. Food prices increased by 0.6% from September to October, but for the year, the price of groceries increased by 12.4%. Even though the Federal Reserve is raising interest rates in an effort to limit inflation, CBS News Philadelphia says that won't necessarily stop food inflation.
To make sure you're getting the most bang for your buck for your Thanksgiving dinner, Butterball spokesperson Christa Leupen encourages people to plan ahead and order early to take advantage of deals and get the best prices, per Miami Herald. This is especially true when it comes to the centerpiece of your table: your roasted turkey.
Amazon Prime's deals could save your Thanksgiving budget
Turkeys will be more expensive this holiday season. CBS News Philadelphia reports that prices are up by about 23% — and not only due to inflation. Avian flu (bird flu) has made turkeys pricier as farmers have had to deal with the highly contagious disease, which means fewer birds to go around and higher prices. This year's bird flu outbreak has killed 7.15 million turkeys as of October 7, but turkey farmers have reassured customers that they do have enough turkeys for the holiday. And rest assured, none of the birds that make their way to holiday tables have been exposed to bird flu (via Miami Herald).
To save you from inflationary and bird flu woes, Amazon Prime subscribers can take advantage of some serious discounts on Whole Foods frozen whole turkeys. The price for an organic turkey is $2.49 per pound, normally $2.99, while a frozen whole turkey is $1.49 per pound. You can start reserving fresh turkeys on November 16 until the 22nd. You can find the deals online at shop.wfm.com or by phone at 1-844-936-2428 (via Foodbeast). Take advantage of the deal to save big on your Thanksgiving celebration.