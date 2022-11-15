Black Panther Fruit Roll-Ups Will Feature Special Wakanda Tongue Tattoos

When's the last time you had a Fruit Roll-Up? This flat, pectin-based snack made quite the splash in the 1990s, according to General Mills, but kids (and adults) today are still enjoying them. The delicious taste and the no-mess factor are great but Fruit Roll-Ups are just fun to eat.

With the November 11 release of the latest Marvel Studios film, you can now enjoy a version of the treat dedicated to a beloved Marvel character: the Black Panther (via Disney Plus Informer). As with the tease and release of every new Marvel movie, you'll find various food-related products featuring elements or characters from the flick, including the Black Panther cookbook that was published in April 2022. This fall, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is once again getting all the attention.

General Mills has partnered with Marvel to offer Fruit Roll-Ups with Tongue Tattoos inspired by the film. If you're not familiar with the tongue tattoo concept, don't worry; it's completely painless and involves a simple "peel, press, reveal" process, as the 2004 Fruit Roll-Ups Tongue Tattoos commercial shows.