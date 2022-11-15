Michael Symon Just Teased He May Guest Judge On Bobby's Triple Threat

The food world was left shocked last year as rumors swirled that Bobby Flay and the Food Network might be parting ways after nearly 30 years together. However, just as soon as foodies began coping with the idea that they may never see Flay on the television channel again, the respective parties announced that they had been able to work things out and renewed their partnership for three more years. "Stay tuned for some incredibly exciting new shows as I promise to take food and cooking to places we've never imagined before," Flay said in a statement last November (via People).

It's safe to say Flay has followed through with his promise. The restaurateur has debuted two new shows in 2022, including "Bobby's Triple Threat," a series that sees a competitor take on Flay's hand-picked trio of "chef-titans" in three rounds of cooking (via Food Network). Victory is awarded to the side that collectively has the highest score – though, considering who's been filling the judge's seat, that's hardly an easy feat for any of the parties involved.

Throughout Season 1, viewers saw several familiar faces serve as judges on "Bobby's Triple Threat" like Nancy Silverton and Iron Chef Marc Fargione. However, there's one notable Food Network star that has yet to set foot in Flay's secret kitchen: his longtime pal Michael Symon. What gives?