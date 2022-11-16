Little Bites Apple Cinnamon Muffins Are Back Through March 2023

Per the Entenmann's press announcement, apple cinnamon Little Bites are available at select retailers throughout the United States as of this month. This limited-edition muffin flavor is made with real cinnamon and apple and without trans fats or high fructose corn syrup. There are 20 mini muffins in each box, with four per pouch, making them ideal for snacking on the go.

Why is the brand bringing back such a fall-forward snack for winter and into spring? It could be because of its largely positive reviews. One couple reviewed the seasonal Little Bites and described them as having a prominent apple and cinnamon flavor. However, they warned that warming them up in the microwave dulls the taste of the apple, which is why they recommended eating them straight from the pouch to appreciate the full flavor profile.

Another YouTuber also reviewed the limited-edition Little Bites and noted a strong cinnamon aroma as soon as they opened the pouch. Comparing them to apple cider donuts, the YouTuber also described the mini muffins as nicely balanced and sweet, with a pronounced spice flavor. Customers wanting to try apple cinnamon Little Bites can check the website to see which retailers have them in stock.