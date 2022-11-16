Little Bites Apple Cinnamon Muffins Are Back Through March 2023
Popular baked goods company Entenmann's got its start in 1898, with founder William Entenmann riding in his horse-drawn wagon to hand deliver his freshly baked goods right to customers' doors, according to Little Bites. Entenmann's Little Bites mini muffins are the most popular mini muffin brand in the United States and were first created in 1999 with blueberry and chocolate chip flavors. The brand values fun and creativity and even has DIY recipes that suggest ways to reuse the Little Bites packaging, such as in an upcycled tote or Halloween lanterns.
Throughout the years, the company has introduced new flavors of its lunchbox-classic mini muffins, such as pumpkin, banana, party cake, strawberry yogurt, and crumb cake. According to a press release from Entenmann's Little Bites, the brand is bringing back one of its fan-favorite seasonal flavors, apple cinnamon, through March of next year. Here's where you can find them.
Customers can get apple cinnamon Little Bites at select retailers nationwide
Per the Entenmann's press announcement, apple cinnamon Little Bites are available at select retailers throughout the United States as of this month. This limited-edition muffin flavor is made with real cinnamon and apple and without trans fats or high fructose corn syrup. There are 20 mini muffins in each box, with four per pouch, making them ideal for snacking on the go.
Why is the brand bringing back such a fall-forward snack for winter and into spring? It could be because of its largely positive reviews. One couple reviewed the seasonal Little Bites and described them as having a prominent apple and cinnamon flavor. However, they warned that warming them up in the microwave dulls the taste of the apple, which is why they recommended eating them straight from the pouch to appreciate the full flavor profile.
Another YouTuber also reviewed the limited-edition Little Bites and noted a strong cinnamon aroma as soon as they opened the pouch. Comparing them to apple cider donuts, the YouTuber also described the mini muffins as nicely balanced and sweet, with a pronounced spice flavor. Customers wanting to try apple cinnamon Little Bites can check the website to see which retailers have them in stock.