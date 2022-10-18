The 2022 Starbucks Holiday Cup Lineup Is Finally Here

Second only to the anticipation of the hyped new and returning Starbucks holiday drinks — like peppermint mocha, eggnog, and gingerbread lattes, which drop this year on November 2 — is the return of the red cups. The signature Starbucks red holiday cups are emblematic of the start of the cheery season.

In 2018, Starbucks introduced the first reusable red cup, allowing customers to bring it back to stores to get a discount on their drinks. This was the same year that Starbucks introduced the strawless lid for cold drinks (in US, Canada, and China markets) and paper or compostable plastic straws (in Europe and the UK) as a part of its global commitment to phase out plastic straws by 2020. Earlier this year the company announced plans to serve all of its beverages in reusable cups that can be returned and washed. But what have always been reusable are Starbucks' sturdy cold cups and tumblers.

Starbucks' first holiday cup made its debut in 1997 — a purple cup with swirls around the iconic logo — but it wasn't until two years later that the signature red color was chosen. Though the 2022 red cup design hasn't been released just yet, Starbucks' reusable holiday cold cups and tumblers lineup has, and these designs do not disappoint. While the classic red cups signal that the holidays have most assuredly arrived, these new flashy reusable designs will carry the celebration through the new year.