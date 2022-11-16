British Christmas Dinner Is At Risk Of Being Cancelled Because Of Bird Flu

According to Reuters, the United Kingdom is currently in the middle of the largest avian flu outbreak to date. Farmers have been required to keep poultry and other birds indoors, as the British government deems the threat for outdoor birds "very high." Although the risk of spread to the public is low, CNBC points out that there's a high possibility Christmas won't look the same this year. Because 50 million birds have been killed in 2022, the chance of getting a turkey for Thanksgiving or Christmas is uncertain.

However, the second-largest supermarket in Britain, Sainsbury's, has been working around the clock to find a solution (via Reuters). "Avian flu is a serious issue and one that we're watching very closely and we're not complacent ... our teams are all over this," chief executive Simon Roberts said. Reportedly, the company has ordered more turkeys this year than were sold last year, in hopes that the numbers will exceed the demand. "In the end ... we had plenty of turkeys for everyone last year, in fact we probably had a little more than we needed," he continued. In conclusion, don't panic quite yet if you're in the UK, as Sainsbury's may be able to save the holiday after all.