Wawa's Free Coffee Tuesdays Are Back Through 2022

We all know that making coffee at home is one of the easiest ways to save money (and there are so many decent store-bought coffee brands out there these days!). But sometimes you just don't have the time in the morning when you're trying to get to work, or you're already out and about and need a caffeine hit, or you simply can't resist the siren call of a Starbucks White Chocolate Mocha. In those moments, you're forced (oh, the struggle) to buy coffee from wherever is nearby.

Of course, you could go to Starbucks or Dunkin'. But if there isn't one of those close to where you are or if you also need gas, you may have to settle for gas station coffee. Fortunately, many gas stations — like 7-11, Shell, and Circle K — are actually known for having pretty decent coffee. Even better, at Wawa, you can currently get free coffee every Tuesday. Yes, really. Now through December 27, 2022, Wawa Rewards members can enjoy a free cup of joe on Tuesdays via the return of the gas station's beloved "Free Coffee Tuesdays" program (via Chew Boom). That means you can get any size hot or iced coffee on the house the next time you're filling up.