Panera Is Testing Out New Bakery Shakes For 2023

If you're craving soup and a sandwich in the suburbs, you're more than a little likely to go to Panera Bread. Considering the chain has locations in almost every state (sorry, Alaskans and Hawaiians), you know you are never too far away from one of these fast casual joints. With menu options such as mac and cheese, chicken sandwiches, and flatbreads, the St. Louis-based chain has meals for all ages. Some of its products even have award-winning registered dietitian Julie Upton's seal of approval. Per Eat This, Not That, Upton recommends Panera's deli turkey sandwich, Mediterranean bowl with chicken, and autumn squash soup, among other products, for a balanced meal out.

While Panera has always been known for its bread products (did you know Panera means bread basket in Spanish?) and has a broad menu that seems to expand every year, one product category has been absent at the chain since the very beginning: milkshakes. That's changing this week, as the Midwestern chain is gearing up to debut a trio of Bakery Shakes, reports Nation's Restaurant News.