What We Know About Burger King's New 'Pick 2 Meal Deal' For Under $12
Many factors go into choosing where to eat for dinner. Certainly you consider what type of food's being sold, and you might think of convenience so you don't drive out of your way. But it's quite probable that pricing makes a difference as well. According to a survey from Toast, 48% of diners say that a good value-to-money ratio is the number one thing they consider when choosing a restaurant. And when reward programs are thrown into the mix, 47% of consumers prefer some type of cash discount. These overwhelming statistics have been recognized by fast-food establishments, as many of them are constantly looking for ways to provide the next money-saving deal to their consumers.
Burger King hasn't been known to give folks the best bang for their buck, per Fast Food Menu Prices. The brand to do that is actually Taco Bell. However, the king ranks #8 for budget-friendly diners, and after seeing the new deal its offering, you might be convinced to spend a few extra bucks to "have it your way," as the chain's slogan goes.
You can choose between 2 BK sandwiches
Burger King recently added a Pick 2 Meal Deal to its online menu, which allows you to purchase two meals for just $11.98. Each meal comes with your choice of a Whopper or a Royal BK crispy chicken sandwich, small fries, and a small drink. You can customize your burger if you'd like; the Whopper comes with beef, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mayonnaise, and ketchup, while the chicken sandwich consists of chicken, lettuce, tomato, and Royal sauce. Additionally, you can swap out the fries for onion rings online or in-store.
The meal is reminiscent of a past Burger King deal — though priced higher. Per The Fast Food Post, the last iteration was a 2 for $10 Meal Deal, which similarly allowed you to pick between two different sandwiches, fries, and a drink. Luckily, the price increase wasn't major — if you break it down, you're getting each meal for just $5.99.