What We Know About Burger King's New 'Pick 2 Meal Deal' For Under $12

Many factors go into choosing where to eat for dinner. Certainly you consider what type of food's being sold, and you might think of convenience so you don't drive out of your way. But it's quite probable that pricing makes a difference as well. According to a survey from Toast, 48% of diners say that a good value-to-money ratio is the number one thing they consider when choosing a restaurant. And when reward programs are thrown into the mix, 47% of consumers prefer some type of cash discount. These overwhelming statistics have been recognized by fast-food establishments, as many of them are constantly looking for ways to provide the next money-saving deal to their consumers.

Burger King hasn't been known to give folks the best bang for their buck, per Fast Food Menu Prices. The brand to do that is actually Taco Bell. However, the king ranks #8 for budget-friendly diners, and after seeing the new deal its offering, you might be convinced to spend a few extra bucks to "have it your way," as the chain's slogan goes.