Hershey's Fan-Favorite Holiday Flavors Are Officially Back Plus New Hot Chocolate Bombs

Hershey's is celebrating the holidays in a big way by bringing back a bunch of seasonal favorites and introducing some fun new treats. In an email from The Hershey Company to Mashed, the popular chocolate company said it will once again release its holiday Kisses in green, silver, and red wrappers and Reese's peanut butter trees for fans to enjoy nationwide. According to The Hershey Company, Hershey's milk chocolate Kisses with Grinch-themed wrappers are also returning for a limited time throughout the United States.

Hershey's Kisses with red, silver, and green foils are available in 10.1-ounce bags, while Reese's trees are sold in a 9.6-ounce bag and Kisses with exclusive Grinch-themed foils come in a 9.5-ounce bag. Prices and availability for all products vary from location to location. In addition to the return of these fan favorites, Hershey's is introducing five brand new products that truly invoke those cozy holiday feelings.