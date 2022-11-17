Hershey's Fan-Favorite Holiday Flavors Are Officially Back Plus New Hot Chocolate Bombs
Hershey's is celebrating the holidays in a big way by bringing back a bunch of seasonal favorites and introducing some fun new treats. In an email from The Hershey Company to Mashed, the popular chocolate company said it will once again release its holiday Kisses in green, silver, and red wrappers and Reese's peanut butter trees for fans to enjoy nationwide. According to The Hershey Company, Hershey's milk chocolate Kisses with Grinch-themed wrappers are also returning for a limited time throughout the United States.
Hershey's Kisses with red, silver, and green foils are available in 10.1-ounce bags, while Reese's trees are sold in a 9.6-ounce bag and Kisses with exclusive Grinch-themed foils come in a 9.5-ounce bag. Prices and availability for all products vary from location to location. In addition to the return of these fan favorites, Hershey's is introducing five brand new products that truly invoke those cozy holiday feelings.
Hershey's has new Grinch chocolate and hot chocolate bombs
Hershey's is starting the holidays will some new treats, revealing new Hot Chocolate Bombs in two different options: marshmallow and cinnamon, per an email sent to Mashed. The marshmallow hot chocolate bomb is a 1.25-ounce shell made of milk chocolate that's filled with mini marshmallows. The cinnamon hot chocolate bomb is a 1.45-ounce shell made of milk chocolate, but instead of mini marshmallows, this flavor has small chips that are cinnamon flavored (via press release). Simply place the hot chocolate bombs in a mug of warm milk and watch the magic happen.
Also new this year, Hershey's has milk chocolate bars in new festive green, red, and light blue packaging with 24 different holiday designs imprinted on the bars including trees, stockings, stars, and wreaths, among others (per The Hershey Company). The bars also come in a pack of six. Hershey's is also releasing a Grinch-themed gift box shaped like a tree that contains Kisses with Grinch wrappers, and a huge 1.45-ounce Hershey's Kisses chocolate in a special Grinch wrapper. What a sweet holiday lineup of chocolates!