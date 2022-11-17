Ina Garten Now Has An Actual Street Named After Her In East Hampton

Fans of the "Barefoot Contessa" may be surprised to learn that before Ina Garten picked up the moniker, she worked in the White House (via Barefoot Contessa). That's right, back in the 1970s, Garten worked in the White House Office of Management and Budget writing nuclear energy budgets — talk about impressive! But she found the work a drag and one day she answered an ad in the New York Times that changed everything. In 1978, she bought an East Hampton specialty food store at a low-ball price she didn't expect would be accepted, according to her website. Garten went on to run Barefoot Contessa, her East Hampton specialty foods store, for nearly 20 years before selling it to her employees.

Why Barefoot Contessa? Garten opened up about the story behind the store's name, now the name of her brand, in a blog post about smoked salmon deviled eggs. The store was named after a 1954 film of the same name with Ava Gardner and Humphrey Bogart. To Garten, she says, the phrase meant "being both elegant and earthy." Sounds like the perfect description for the laid-back elegance fans have come to expect when they enjoy a peak into Garten's East Hampton home on her Food Network show.