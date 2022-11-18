Mashed Survey: What's The Best Condiment To Put On A Burger That's Not Ketchup?

Ketchup has long been the condiment of choice when it comes to adding flavor to a hamburger. For many, this preference has its origins in childhood. After all, many kids like to play it safe, opting for what they know. Since ketchup is often slathered on everything from French fries to chicken fingers, this familiar taste is likely perceived as a great flavor enhancer for burgers as well.

The TakeOut agrees, saying that ketchup's inherent tanginess pairs perfectly with beef's savoriness. The outlet also adds that, since your fries also go well with ketchup, it adds to the dish's continuity. This all seems perfectly logical.

And, according to a survey by YouGov, Americans concur. When asked what toppings they like best on their burger, respondents overwhelmingly pointed to ketchup as their favorite, with 58% of the votes. Mustard came in second with 44%, mayo/aioli placed third with 38%, and relish yielded 9%. Clearly, ketchup is the nation's go-to hamburger condiment.

But what would you do if you found yourself, suddenly, in a world without ketchup (oh, the horrors)? What would you put on your burger instead? A recent Mashed survey generated some interesting results.