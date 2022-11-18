How Tia Mowry Upgrades Her Mashed Potatoes - Exclusive

If you classify yourself as a garlic advocate, then you will definitely approve of Tia Mowry's method. The mom of two explained that you can't have mashed potatoes without a garlic confit. "For people that don't know what a garlic confit is, you're cooking the garlic in some sort of fat, which is, in my case, olive oil," Mowry told Mashed. "You're solely cooking a bulb of garlic in some olive oil, and it takes your mashed potatoes to the next level," she added.

The "Family Reunion" star recently paired up with LACTAID, so she had to add some of that lactose-free but 100% real milk into her mashed potatoes for that "creamy flavor." According to Alpha Foodie, it's important to make sure that you roast the garlic and extra virgin olive oil at a low heat until it's slightly brown and tenderized. Mowry recommends trying this out at your holiday dinner "if you want everybody hovering over the mashed potatoes." Now we have another excuse to add garlic into everything!

