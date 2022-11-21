McDonald's Just Dropped A Smoky BLT Quarter Pounder And An Oreo McFlurry

McDonald's is home to some of the globe's favorite fast food treats. When it comes to french fries, McDonald's reigns supreme. A 2020 Mashed survey showed that over 40% of people agree that McDonald's does fries better than any other fast food outlet. That's not all. The 54-year-old Big Mac remains an American icon to this day with people still trying to mimic its beloved Big Mac sauce. Insider reports that this topping is so cherished that a mere 25 ounces of it brought in $95,000 in 2016 when it was sold at auction. Yes, the home to Ronald McDonald, Grimace, and Mayor McCheese has fried, flipped, and poured its way into the hearts of Americans and countless others across the planet.

So when this pantheon of all-things-burger-related announces the release of a brand new product (even if it's just for a limited time), people pay attention. And the latest offerings to hit the "land of the golden arches" are sure to please McDonald's loyal fans — and, perhaps, win some new ones.