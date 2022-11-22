Crumbl's Returning Cookie Collab With Ocean Spray Features A Splash Of Cranberry

If you haven't tried the cookies yet, YouTuber Timmy Alvarez of Timmy's Takeout provided his review of the cookie on his channel, along with the other Crumbl Cookie flavors for this week. After the first bite, he lets out an eye-rolling (the good kind), "Oh my God" before taking a second bite. The verdict? He loved it. He gave it 10 out of 10.

He describes it as "a little gooey," "brown sugary," and "warm in its tone" with a doughy texture, joking that he can taste the whole ocean with the Ocean Spray flavor. As for the white chocolate chips, he describes them as "very creamy, very gooey, and just very luscious" while the cranberries add a splash of sweetness and tartness.

The other flavors for the week include the recurring Milk Chocolate Chip, in addition to Pumpkin Pie, Chocolate Sprinkle, Maple Cinnamon Roll, and Salted Caramel Cheesecake — pretty much all the flavors you'd expect for Thanksgiving. These flavors will be available through November 26 at all Crumbl Cookie locations.

You can find a location near you or learn more about the flavors of the week by visiting the Crumbl Cookies website. Cookies can be ordered online, over the phone, in person, or via the Crumbl App, so if you were planning to add another dessert to your Thanksgiving smorgasbord, Crumbl Cookies might be a great option.