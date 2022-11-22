Crumbl's Returning Cookie Collab With Ocean Spray Features A Splash Of Cranberry
With Thanksgiving just a few days away, we could all use one more thing to be grateful for, right? Today, you can add Crumbl Cookies to your list. The Utah-based bakery chain has been satisfying sweet tooths since 2017 with its delicious cookies in an array of flavors, packaged in the signature pink box (via Crumbl Cookies).
Speaking of flavors ... QSR Magazine recently announced that the chain has partnered with Ocean Spray, once again, to offer the Cranberry White Chip featuring Ocean Spray. The Crumbl Cookies website describes it as a "buttery cookie containing a symphonic mix of vanilla, Ocean Spray® Craisins® dried cranberries, and white cookie drops."
This limited-edition cookie flavor is available during Thanksgiving week only. By the way, if you're not familiar with Crumbl Cookies' menu, it rotates regularly (with the exception of the Chocolate Chip flavor). Every week, you can enjoy four to five specialty flavors, and this week, Cranberry White Chip featuring Ocean Spray is one of them.
How do the Cranberry White Chip ft. Ocean Spray cookies taste?
If you haven't tried the cookies yet, YouTuber Timmy Alvarez of Timmy's Takeout provided his review of the cookie on his channel, along with the other Crumbl Cookie flavors for this week. After the first bite, he lets out an eye-rolling (the good kind), "Oh my God" before taking a second bite. The verdict? He loved it. He gave it 10 out of 10.
He describes it as "a little gooey," "brown sugary," and "warm in its tone" with a doughy texture, joking that he can taste the whole ocean with the Ocean Spray flavor. As for the white chocolate chips, he describes them as "very creamy, very gooey, and just very luscious" while the cranberries add a splash of sweetness and tartness.
The other flavors for the week include the recurring Milk Chocolate Chip, in addition to Pumpkin Pie, Chocolate Sprinkle, Maple Cinnamon Roll, and Salted Caramel Cheesecake — pretty much all the flavors you'd expect for Thanksgiving. These flavors will be available through November 26 at all Crumbl Cookie locations.
You can find a location near you or learn more about the flavors of the week by visiting the Crumbl Cookies website. Cookies can be ordered online, over the phone, in person, or via the Crumbl App, so if you were planning to add another dessert to your Thanksgiving smorgasbord, Crumbl Cookies might be a great option.