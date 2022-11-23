Archeological Findings Show Processed Food Is Actually Pre-Historic

If you struggled when you tried following the "paleo" diet then you might be happy to hear that the neanderthals did, too. Over the years, scientists have been discovering new information about early human eating habits that challenges some ideas about the "cave" person's diet.

On November 23, 2022, the journal Antiquity published a study indicating that neanderthals and early homo sapiens (that's us!) used similar multi-step food preparation and cooking methods. It also uncovered that they processed plant foods to make them safer and tastier, including mustard seed, grasses, lentils, nuts, peas, and other "wild pulses."

"Our findings are the first real indication of complex cooking – and thus of food culture – amongst Neanderthals and also early modern people," researcher Chris Hunt of Liverpool John Moores University explained. This "food culture" emerged long before farming and restaurants.

Other researchers published in Science note that neanderthals and early humans enjoyed a high-carb "cheat day" more often than we thought, and today we are smarter because of it. As Christina Warinner, a molecular archaeologist at Harvard, told Science, eating sugar was essential "for human ancestors to efficiently grow a bigger brain," since "they needed energy dense foods containing glucose." Notably, "meat is not a good source of glucose."

The new Antiquity study also uncovered just how neanderthals and early humans got their processed treats when a quick trip to Trader Joe's wasn't an option.